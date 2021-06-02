Red Fang Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish

Home News Ellie Lin June 2nd, 2021 - 12:55 PM

Portland based band Red Fang’s fall 2021 tour will begin Aug. 2, 2021 in Las Vegas and end on Nov. 20, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska. Red Fang will be joined by bands Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish on their US tour.

The tour is for their upcoming album Arrows, which is expected to be released Friday, June 4. Arrows is the band’s fifth studio album, after Only Ghosts (2016), Whales and Leeches (2013), Murder in the Mountains (2011) and Red Fang (2009). Arrows will be released via Relapse Records. Ahead of the album release, Red Fang shared songs “Funeral Coach,” “Arrows” and most recently, “Why.”

“It’ll be two years in the waiting, but we’re finally hitting the road in October! If we don’t stop pinching ourselves we’re gonna draw blood… It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!” said guitar player Bryan Giles in a press release.

Starcrawler was recently featured on Dark Night’s Death Metal’s official soundtrack. Dark Nights: Death Metal was a comic book series and the first of its kind to have an official soundtrack tied to it. For the soundtrack, Starcrawler wrote and performed “Good Time Girl.”

Here Lies Man released its fourth studio album Ritual Divination. Mxdwn author Conny Chavez reviewed the album, writing “Ritual Divination definitely feels like a journey worth taking. The band have also managed to prove their determination once again, further blurring the lines between genres like jazz, afrobeat and hard rock. Here Lies Man are making music that no one else can make, and their next project is likely to trend in the same exciting creative direction.”

Warish also just released a new album– Next to Pay. Chavez also reviewed Next to Pay, “Most of Next To Pay sounds like it would be featured in an early 2000s horror movie, a Thrasher YouTube video or even in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series—and that’s not just saying this because the front man is a Hawk and professional skater. Nevertheless, Next To Pay is definitely an album to keep on replay as it travels through a wide range of energy levels and some bad-ass grunge tracks.”

Tickets for Red Fang’s 2021 tour will go on sale on June 4, 2021. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Red Fang 2021 Tour Dates:

8/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas *

9/26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *

10/15 – Tacoma, WA – Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom

10/16 – Portland, OR – Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Sessions Music Hall

10/19 – TBA

10/20 – TBA

10/21 – TBA

10/22 – TBA

10/23 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

10/25 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/26 – Houston, TX – Secret Group

10/27 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

10/29 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

10/31 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium **

11/2 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

11/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/4 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/5 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/6 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

11/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

11/10 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/11 – Chicago, IL – Metro

11/12 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam

11/13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

11/15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/16 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

11/18 – Boise, ID – The Olympic

11/20 – Anchorage, AK – Koot’s ***

* Previously announced

** w/All Them Witches (previously announced)

*** Different support acts to be announced

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado