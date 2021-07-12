Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 12:53 PM

Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers announced her first headlining tour since 2019, according to spin.com. The tour will be in support of Bridgers’ critically acclaimed album Punisher. While the album was released a year ago, because of the pandemic, there was no tour to support the album, even though Bridgers performed several live streams and played selected songs live at SNL. Her guitar from this performance just recently went up for auction.

Bridgers is also set to be featured on the upcoming Metallica cover album Metallicas Blacklist Album. The album also features other popular artists like Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, OFF!, etc. She is also featured on Lorde’s new track “Solar Power.”

The tour will contain stops at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, TN, the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL, the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York and two performances at the ACL Festival in Austin TX, on October 2nd and 9th.

Check out the tour dates below:

Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour Dates 2021:

09/03 – The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

09/04 – Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

09/05 – Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

09/07 – Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

09/08 – Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

09/10 – Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

09/11 – Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

09/12 – Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

09/14 – The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

09/15 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

09/17 – Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

09/18 – Express Live/ Columbus, OH

09/19 – The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

09/20 – The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

09/23 – Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

09/25 – Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

09/26 – Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

10/02 – ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

10/03 – The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

10/04 – Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

10/09 – ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

10/06 – Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

10/21 – Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

10/24 – Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

10/26 – The Anthem/ Washington, DC