Lorde Announces New Album Solar Power and Shares Title Track with Vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers

According to Pitchfork, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has announced her upcoming studio album, titled Solar Power. The record will be the artist’s third full-length album and its release date has yet to be announced.

The artist shares in her newsletter, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.” She goes on to say, “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.” She added: “I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.”

Alongside the album announcement, Lorde has also shared Solar Power’s title track and its accompanying music video, which was co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff and features backup vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. Guitar and drums for the track were also provided by Antonoff. The song’s music video was co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali.

Listen to “Solar Power” here:

In the whimsical new video, Lorde galivants around a beach joined by other women who are also “dancing in the sand.” Alongside dreamy instrumentation, witty lyrics like “I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus” are supported by Lorde’s signature breathy and ethereal vocals.

Lorde recently teased the announcement of Solar Power, blacking out her website in favor of album art featuring a photo of the swimsuit-clad artist and the words, “Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue.”

In April, Lorde collaborated with Marlon Williams on a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1987 hit, “Tougher Than The Rest” at a show at the Hollywood Avondale in New Zealand. In May, she was announced to be performing at Primavera sound Barcelona 2022, alongside Tame Impala, The Strokes, The National and more.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna