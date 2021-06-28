Pitchfork Music Festival Paris Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Bartees Strange, Jehnny Beth & Bobby Gillespie and TV Priest

Home News Ellie Lin June 28th, 2021 - 4:47 PM

Pitchfork music festival is returning to Europe with its 2021 music festival in Paris and debut music festival in London, both happening in 2021. The dates and lineup for these two festivals were announced June 28, 2021. The festival will take place on Nov. 15 through Nov. 21 2021. Tickets for the Paris festival go on sale on June 30, 2021 at 10 AM CET. The tickets for the Paris festival will be sold at 75% capacity.

This is the 10th year of the Paris Pitchfork music festival. There’ll be performances from artists such as Bartees Strange, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Claud, Kareem Ali, keiyaA, L’Rain, Molly Payton, NewDad, Soccer96 and TV Priest. Artists will be performing all over Paris, at venues like Café de la Danse, Supersonic Records, Pitchfork Avant-Garde, La Gaté Lyrique, et Eglise Saint-Eustache. View the full lineup below.

Jehnny Beth and Bobby Gillespie are teaming up on an album set to be released in July 2021. The album will be called Utopian Ashes and they’ve already released a single from the album called “Remember We Were Lovers.”

TV Priest recently released their debut album Uppers in February 2021. Mxdwn author Ani Khajadourian reviewed Uppers, writing, “TV Priest plunge into the punk scene with some intensity on their debut album Uppers. On this record, the band comes in hot with an embrace of industrial influences and a sprinkle of ’80s flavor that is sure to get them noticed. It’s a fast-paced soundscape that invokes questions of our place in society and the role of the government, as well as the troubling nature of the toxic trends on social media…. TV Priest delivers a strong punk rock sound with even stronger messages embedded within their poetic lyrics on Uppers. The album is a great fast-paced jam session that makes the ears ring and the heart race, so be prepared for breathlessness while listening to this album.” The band also recently played at South by Southwest– read mxdwn author Riley Glaister-Ryder’s review of their performance here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson