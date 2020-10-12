Janelle Monáe To Perform Her First-Ever Virtual Reality Live Stream Following the Lovecraft Country Season Finale

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 4:35 PM

Alternative R&B superstar Janelle Monáe will be holding a very special virtual reality(VR) live stream following the season finale of HBO’s Lovecraft Country on October 18. According to a press release 100 “select voices” will be given the opportunity to experience this event via an Oculus Quest headset, which will serve as Monáe’s first-ever VR show.

This special event is called Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, and will take place following the 9 p.m. ET showing of Lovecraft Country’s season finale. This is the final VR event held by the program, which also gave viewers a special horror VR experience earlier this year. The show is also noteworthy due to its excellent music, with a score composed by Raphael Saadiq and Laura Karpman.

The event will also be broadcast via live stream on YouTube this October 19, opening up a partial experience to everyone who will not be partaking in the VR event. Check out the stream as it takes place below:

“I’m so excited to partner with HBO and The Mill to pioneer the future of concert experiences in Sanctum,” said Janelle Monáe. “I always strive for innovation, and this project gives me the special opportunity to celebrate Lovecraft Country, a show I’m a huge fan of, and connect with fans in a completely new way using virtual reality. This is the perfect platform to explore the impact of music and movement in a new dimension designed to celebrate Black art, stories and voices.”

It’s been a busy year for Monáe, who released a new single called “Turn Tables” in support of voting rights last month. Her most recent studio album Dirty Computer came out in 2018.

