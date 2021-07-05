Lana Del Rey Teases New Single and Music Video

Home News Roy Lott July 5th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has shared a snippet of her upcoming single, a clip of its accompanying music video and the album artwork to her anticipated new album Blue Banisters. The yet-to-be-named track is a soft piano ballad while its visual sees the singer sing the song in front of a window, which she looks out of from time to time. Check it out below.

Blue Banisters was initially planned to be released on the Fourth of July but has been pushed back. “Album out later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x,” Del Rey wrote in her Instagram post.

The follow-up to Chemtrails Over The Country Club would be titled Rock Candy Sweet and be released on June 1st. In April, She changed the name of the album to Blue Banisters. Earlier this year, she released three buzz tracks from the anticipated album called “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” No word yet on if this delay will affect her country cover album. which she hinted at shortly after releasing her Chemtrails. “Spending so much time in a close circle of country music friends, I could see one option for a title coming from that. I also have a secondary title I like that summed up 18 months of my life,” she stated in an interview with Harpers Bazaar.