Lana Del Rey Responds To Criticism Pertaining To Album Art & Recent BBC Interview and Instagram Posts

Lana Del Rey has responded to the criticism regarding the album cover for her upcoming studio album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and her interview with BBC Radio One. The BBC interview resulted in controversy following Del Rey’s statement regarding Donald Trump’s alleged role in the Capitol riot on January 6.

Del Rey was quoted as saying “You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that,” before adding that he had “delusions of grandeur.” In her response she criticized Complex directly, after they reported on her interview with the headline “Lana Del Rey Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Purposely Incited Capitol Riot.” She criticized the publication in two separate tweets.

I also want to say that I don’t appreciate complex magazine inferring that I thought it was right to storm the capital. After my long term relationship with them and exclusive interviews over the last 11 years I think it’s pathetic

if Rolling Stone chimes in-same goes for them — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Del Rey went on to say that her point wasn’t to excuse Trump, but to discuss the larger “issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America,” which she compared to a “second epidemic.” She also stated that Trump’s “lack of empathy” is present throughout the political system.

Some of Del Rey’s other tweets went on to criticize large magazines, who she accused of taking her “well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context.” Del Rey also went on to clarify her comments about Trump, stating “Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy.” Her most recent tweets state: “A woman still can’t get mad right? Even when a mob mentality tries to *incite.”

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

A woman still can’t get mad right? Even when a mob mentality tries to *incite — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna