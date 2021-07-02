Janelle Monáe Shares New Song “Stronger” from Netflix Series We The People

Home News Kaido Strange July 2nd, 2021 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Award-winning singer, producer, and actress Janelle Monáe has shared a snippet of her song “Stronger” in the upcoming Netflix series We The People, as reported by Pitchfork. The series is produced by Michelle and Barack Obama, Kenya Barris, and Chris Nee and features a variety of animators and musicians singing to help children understand the laws and legislation of America.

The song is clearly about the right to vote and how each individual’s voice is heard through the power of voting. It’s an upbeat and positive song for children to hear. Hopefully children can grow up understanding that their voices do matter and that voting is important. It’s a significant message to make with so many voter restriction laws coming into place in a variety of states.

The series will be out on Netflix on Independence Day (July 4, 2021) and features musicians H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manual Miranda, Daveed Diggs and many more. One of the animators featured is Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). The show includes new comers as well that look promising.

Last year, Monáe hosted a virtual show after the Lovecraft Country season finale. Monáe also appeared on several late night shows (virtually) to perform her single, “Turntables.” Janelle Monáe was also in the lineup for last year’s Essence Fest.

