King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Shares Animated Video for Synth-Driven New Song “Dreams”

Psych/garage rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped a new music video for their song “Dreams” today, according to The PRP. The single is off their latest album Butterfly 3000, with music videos for each of the other tracks also in the works.

This video is directed by Jamie Wolfe and is the third to be released from the album. It is an animated, trippy journey through all kinds of different colors and patterns. It features a number of oddly shaped people and animals going about both day-to-day activities and more strange ones. There appears to be no clear storyline, effectively depicting how it feels to dream in the way that it feels ALMOST real, but it’s never quite right. There’s a couple of moments in the video that displays a wall of televisions, implying a sort of movement though the different dreams. Check it out:

The band is made up of Stu Mackenzie, Cook Craig, Ambrose Kenny-Smith, Joey Walker, Michael Cavanagh and Lucas Harwood. Their music frequently jumps between genres, displaying the musicians’ wide variety of capabilities. In the past they’ve released rock, alternative, folk and even some thrash metal. Butterfly 3000represents their shift from a more progressive rock sound to more synth-driven pop music, featuring singles such as “Yours,” “Interior People” and “Shanghai.”

In February, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the album L.W. that displayed their experiments with “microtonal tuning.” The record marked their seventeenth studio album, and features singles such as “Pleura,” “Static Electricity” and “If Not Now, Then When?”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna