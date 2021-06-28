Pitchfork Announces Inaugural 2021 Lineup for Pitchfork Music Festival London Featuring Stereolab, Iceage and Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Pitchfork revealed the lineup for the inaugural London edition of their Pitchfork Music Festival, featuring artists like Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Iceage and Stereolab. It’s set for November 10-14, spread across multiple venues such as The Roundhouse, Southbank Centre and Hackney Church, among several others.

Some of the other artists set to play the festival include Ana Roxanne, BEAK>, black midi, Cassandra Jenkins, Eartheater, Girl Band, Good Sad Happy Bad (formerly Micachu and The Shapes), Haich Ber Na, Hannah Diamond, KKB Soundsystem, Koreless, L’Rain, Moor Mother, Moses Boyd, Mykki Blanco, Nabihah Iqbal, Remi Wolf, Tirzah, umru and more. The full lineup can be found below.

Tickets for the festival are split up by days and by venues. For example, the Thursday Earth Theatre event featuring Gillespie & Beth alongside Cassandra Jenkins and Natalie Bergman, or the Sunday event at The Roundhouse featuring groups such as Stereolab, Girl Band, BEAK> and Ana Roxanne. More details on how the festival is split up can be found here, as well as pre-sale access starting Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. BST. General on-sale will be available on Friday, July 2 at the same time.

The festival will follow London’s COVID-19 protocols. They state that they’ll keep ticket holders informed, since regulations will likely be updated by the time it starts in November.

London is one of a few locations that Pitchfork Music Festival has expanded to, joining annual events in Chicago, Berlin and Paris. The Paris location also announced its 2021 lineup today, featuring some artists in common with the London event such as Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Cassandra Jenkins and L’Rain, as well as other acts like Bartees Strange, Claud, Erika de Casier, keiyaA, Shygirl, Sons of Kemet and TV Priest, plus more yet to be announced.

Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth are preparing to release a collaborative album called Utopian Ashes on July 2. Gillespie is best known as the vocalist for Primal Scream and Beth is best known as the vocalist for Savages. Although Savages hasn’t released new music since 2016, Beth’s solo career has been taking off with the release of her 2020 dark pop record To Love is To Live.

Iceage dropped a new album in May titled Seek Shelter, featuring singles like “Shelter Song,” “Gold City” and “High and Hurt.” They also announce spring 2022 tour dates across the US and the UK.

Stereolab released another archival album this year called Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4]. They were also announced for Wiltshire, UK’s End of the Road Festival in September 2021, so UK fans will have that chance to see them as well.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat