Stereolab Announces Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] For February 2021 Release, Features Tracks From 1999—2008

Kyle Cravens January 16th, 2021 - 10:48 AM

English-French avant-pop group Stereolab will release a new compliation album, Electrically Possessed, on February 26. This project is the fourth addition to their “Switched On” series of rarities, B-sides and one-off singles. This new volume will be released via Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks and will include “Dimension M2” single.

Previous volumes involved in the series were initially 1992’s Switched On, then 1995’s Refried Ectoplasm, and 1998’s Aluminum Tunes as well. This fresh, long awaited fourth edition is comprised of Stereolab’s catalog of songs from 1999-2008.

There will also be a vinyl version of the release offered. Initial vinyl and CD editions will be available on mirri board stock and include a sticker insert. There will also be a limited colour edition of the vinyl available on their Ochre store. Stereolab are also launching their new homeware range which is now available to pre-order with Electrically Possessed from their Duophonic store. This consists of four different styles of collectable mug, metal tray, teatowel, set of eight melamine coasters and a tote bag.

“Dimension M2” was first released in 2005 on the Disko Cabine CD compilation. Speaking about the track in a press statement, Stereolab co-founder Tim Gane explains: “After the making of Dots & Loops in which we really loved recording with the computer we wanted to build up our own small home recording studio. We bought an Apple desktop computer, a MOTU sound card and Logic 2 software and started to record very simple tracks mainly using samples as inspiration and overlaying them with some guitar, keyboards, and more often than not, Laetitia and Mary would add often wordless vocals.”

Gane continued, “Personally it was the cutting and chopping up of sounds and rhythms that I liked, trying to make little pulse-y songs that were much smaller and simpler than the main Stereolab recordings. Most of these tracks ended up either on tour singles or compilations. Dimension M2 went onto a compilation LP from our friends Paul & Hervé who had their own design company called Cabine. I wanted to do something upbeat and party-ish for them and this was as close as i could get to that kind of thing – still a bit cool and detached though.”

Check out the track list and album artwork for Electrically Possessed below. For more on Stereolab, check out the 2019 announcement that detailed their first North American show in 11 years.

Electrically Possessed Tracklist:

01 – “Outer Bongolia*”

02 – “Intervals*”

03 – “Barock-Plastic*”

04 – “Nomus Et Phusis*”

05 – “I Feel The Air {Of Another Planet}*”

06 – “Household Names*”

07 – “Retrograde Mirror Form*”

08 – “Solar Throw-Away [Original version] +”

09 – “Pandora’s Box Of Worms =”

10 – “L’exotisme Interieur ^”

11 – “The Super-It @”

12 – “Jump Drive Shut-Out +”

13 – “Explosante Fixe ^”

14 – “Fried Monkey Eggs [Instrumental version]@”

15 – “Monkey Jelly @”

16 – “B.U.A **”

17 – “Free Witch and No Bra Queen ^^”

18 – “Heavy Denim Loop Pt 2 =”

19 – “Variation One %”

20 – “Monkey Jelly [Beats]@”

21 – “Dimension M2 ***”

22 – “Solar Throw-Away +”

23 – “Calimero ++”

24 – “Fried Monkey Eggs [Vocal] @”

25 – “Speck Voice ^^”