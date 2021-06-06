Iceage Shares New Video for Brooding Song “High and Hurt”

Home News Kaido Strange June 6th, 2021 - 11:39 AM

Danish punk band Iceage has released a new song from their album Seek Shelter. The song, “High and Hurt” is accompanied by a music video which is directed by Emma Acs, it features the band and the actor Zlatko Buric. The song has also made it to Adult Swim’s new program Singles Series.



From the video it appears that the band is performing in a parking lot. All of the members wear angel wings due to the nature of the song’s context. The song has a similar sound to a lot of the British indie bands that were coming out from the 90’s and early 2000s. It’s no wonder that this is a huge hit and many are excited about a band with this distinctive style. The song’s lyrics are interesting; it feels like there’s a lot of turmoil and uncertainty and a path that’s not very obvious but one that will lead to clarity.

The song has gained enough notoriety for Adult Swim (The TV Network) to put the track on their 2021 Singles Series.

The band plans to tour in 2022, which will include US and UK tour dates. The band’s previous release was “Shelter Song.”