End Of the Road Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Hot Chip, Stereolab, Jonny Greenwood And More

Aaron Grech May 9th, 2021 - 8:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The UK’s End of the Road Festival has announced its 2021 lineup, which will see multiple artists take the stage at the Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire England from September 2 to 5. The event nearly sold out in March, however another ticket release will occur on May 20 and those interested can also sign up for a waiting list here.

The event will feature a plethora of artists including the genre-defying King Krule, indietronica outfit Hot Chip, UK punk duo Sleaford Mods, iconic avant pop group Stereolab, Radiohead guitarist and film composer Jonny Greenwood, synth-pop artist John Gran, pioneering rapper Little Simz, Americana singer-songwriter Whitney, Oakland indie band Tune-Yards, UK jazz up-and-comers The Comet Is Coming, legendary Malian performers Tinariwen, Scottish indie-heads Arab Strap and psych-rockers Kikagaku Moyo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many international artists were unable to attend the festival, which resulted in this year’s lineup mostly featuring groups from the UK. Many of the artists such as Arab Strap, Sleaford Mods, Arlo Parks and Black Country, New Road have been receiving a lot of notoriety over the past year on sites such as Album of the Year. “They, and all of you, were missed terribly last year, but End Of The Road is coming back bigger and stronger in 2021 with more music, twists, turns and surprises than ever before,” Organizers wrote in a press release.

The event will also feature the return of fan-favorites Squid, who played three-nights at the festival last year. End of the Road started back in 2006 and began selling out by its third edition, which featured artists such as Conor Oberst & The Mystic Valley Band, Mercury Rev and Calexico.

