Iceage Remembers Nights Out in New Video for “Shelter Song”

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 4:14 PM

Iceage has shared a new music video for their single “Shelter Song,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Seek Shelter, that will be released on May 7 via Mexican Summer. The video was directed by Iceage’s childhood friend, Catherine Pattinama Coleman.

“Iceage asked me if I wanted to direct the video for ‘Shelter Song,’” Coleman said in a press release. “As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with. So instead fo making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my hatred trimester. In the midst of the pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.”

The video features members of Iceage walking together during a dark alley, the group laughing as they drink and find their way into a club. A room washed in pink and decorated with flashing lights as the guitars slink and the drums quietly play. Singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s vocals wash through the track, and are joined by the Lisboa Gospel Collective.

The group spends all night partying together, winding up at someone’s apartment before heading home sometime in the morning, the sun already high in the air as the streets enjoy bright light. “Come lay here right beside me/They’ll kick you when you’re up, they knock you when you’re down/Some shielding from the fighting/They beat you from the left, they hit you from the right/Come lay here right beside me,” Rønnenfelt sings, the instrumentals enjoying a slightly more positive tune to contrast with the track’s lyrics.

Iceage recently appeared on SXSW’s online festival, performing at the event on its final day. The band signed with record label Mexican Summer earlier this year, sharing a music video for the single “The Holding Hand.” When they announced their upcoming album, they also shared a video for their song “Vendetta.” In 2020, they shared a COVID-inspired single titled “Lockdown Blues.”