Iceage Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Gold City”

The band Iceage has announced a tour that will take place during Spring 2022. The tour starts on February 12 in San Francisco and will make its way through locations in both the US and the UK, including LA, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, NY, Kingston, Nottingham, and London.

The tour dates can also be found below:

Sat. 02/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Sun. 02/13 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Wed. 02/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Thu. 02/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Sat. 02/19 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriets

Sun. 02/20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Mon. 02/21 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Thu. 02/24 – Houston, TX – Secret Group

Fri. 02/25 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

Sat. 02/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works

Mon. 02/28 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Tue. 03/1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Wed. 03/2 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Thu. 03/3 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Fri. 03/4 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Sat. 03/5 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Mon. 03/7 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Tue. 03/8 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

Wed. 03/9 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Thu. 03/10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Fri. 03/11 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

Sat. 03/12 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

Wed. 03/23 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

Thu. 03/24 – Newcastle, UK – Cluny

Fri. 03/25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

Sat. 03/26 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

Sun. 03/27 – Birmingham, UK – The Hare and Hounds

Tue. 03/29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

Wed. 03/30 – Brighton, UK – Patterns

Thu. 03/31 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

The band also released a new single titled “Gold City,” which can be heard below:

The song starts off as a slow, methodical march of guitars, drums, and a harmonica. The first verse continues the momentum until finally, the song releases a symphony of sounds including a tambourine, bass, and piano riff playing in a low octave that gives the song a heavy flavor.