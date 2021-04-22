Iceage Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Gold City”

The band Iceage has announced a tour that will take place during Spring 2022. The tour starts on February 12 in San Francisco and will make its way through locations in both the US and the UK, including LA, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, NY, Kingston, Nottingham, and London.
The tour dates can also be found below:
Sat. 02/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Sun. 02/13 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Wed. 02/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Thu. 02/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Sat. 02/19 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriets
Sun. 02/20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
Mon. 02/21 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Thu. 02/24 – Houston, TX – Secret Group
Fri. 02/25 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
Sat. 02/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works
Mon. 02/28 – Orlando, FL – The Social
Tue. 03/1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
Wed. 03/2 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Thu. 03/3 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Fri. 03/4 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
Sat. 03/5 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Mon. 03/7 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Tue. 03/8 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
Wed. 03/9 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Thu. 03/10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Fri. 03/11 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
Sat. 03/12 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s
Wed. 03/23 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. 03/24 – Newcastle, UK – Cluny
Fri. 03/25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
Sat. 03/26 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
Sun. 03/27 – Birmingham, UK – The Hare and Hounds
Tue. 03/29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
Wed. 03/30 – Brighton, UK – Patterns
Thu. 03/31 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
The band also released a new single titled “Gold City,” which can be heard below:
The song starts off as a slow, methodical march of guitars, drums, and a harmonica. The first verse continues the momentum until finally, the song releases a symphony of sounds including a tambourine, bass, and piano riff playing in a low octave that gives the song a heavy flavor.