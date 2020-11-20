Tank and The Bangas Release Video for Soulful New Song “To Be Real” Featuring Hasizzle, Keedy Black and Big Choo

Home News Krista Marple November 20th, 2020 - 7:22 PM

Tank and The Bangas released a new music video for their song “To Be Real.” The soulful track is featured on their EP Friend Goals, which was released today. “To Be Real” features contributions from artists such as Keedy Black, Big Choo and Hasizzle. While the song itself is already strongly based off of soulful, hip-hop inspirations, the music video to accompany it seals the vibe Tank and The Bangas were looking to achieve.

“It feels so good to do a song that influences grew right out of our very own backyard in New Orleans. With artists like Hasizzle, Keedy Black, Big Choo and Peter CottonTale, we cultivated a unique piece of work that feels homegrown because of these artists. Bounce music is so special to the people of New Orleans because we grew up with it…,” said frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball in a press release.

The “To Be Real” music video brings light to those inspirations Tank elaborated on. The video starts off with the group surrounded by others celebrating, dancing and singing. The ambience is immediately set for the rest of the video. Positivity, happiness, talent, and free-living are heavily showcased throughout. Ball’s smooth, soulful vocals are what gives the song and video the dominant characteristics that they hold.

Friend Goals was mostly created during quarantine and was recorded at home studios in Chicago and New Orleans owned by friends of the group. Because of the pandemic, the creative process forced the group to utilize Zoom to coordinate for the EP. Parts of the EP were also recorded at band member Albert Allenback’s, who contributes saxophone and flute, home. Remaining members of Tank and The Bangas are Joshua Johnson on drums and Norman Spence on keys. The album also includes contributions from friends that they have made over the years of their career. CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton are a few other notable artists that were involved in created Friend Goals.

In September of this year, a virtual Bonaroo festival was announced. Roo-Allity was a YouTube festival that aired in late September. The 3-day event aired at 4:30 p.m. CST each day and featured many well known artists as well as upcoming stars to perform. Tank and The Bangas were scheduled to perform among many big name artists such as the Beastie Boys, Dave Matthews Band, Metallica and more. Bonaroo Festival was supposed to occur during its normal time of mid-June this year but was postponed to September and later eventually moved to 2021.

Friend Goals Track List:

1. Fluff

2. Self Care

3. TSA

4. Mr. Insta

5. To Be Real