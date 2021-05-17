Wu-Tang Clan, Colorado Symphony, Big Boi and Chris Karns Announce August 2021 Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 8:31 PM

Wu-Tang Clan announced a concert on August 13, 2021 at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO backed by the Colorado Symphony. The concert will also feature Big Boi of OutKast and support from Turntablist/DJ Chris Karns. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. MT, with prices starting at $70.

Red Rocks reopened on April 23 at a limited capacity of 2,500 seats and “contained, individual general admission sections.” They also announced that they’d be giving out 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a first-come, first-serve basis for each show, starting with Diplo’s appearance on May 13.

Wu-Tang Clan were announced as headliners for the 2021 edition of Miami’s Ill Points Festival, which had to be postponed from April until October this year. Their last release was a late 2020 single called “Hi” with rapping by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Ghostface Killah and a feature from UK pop band Texas. RZA also released another single a few days later called “False Idols,” in collaboration with North Kingsley.

They’ve kept releasing music since their hey-day, but of course, the legendary rap group is best known for their classic debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Their songs “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit” and “Protect Ya Neck” have become some of the most iconic and influential old-school rap tracks.

The Colorado Symphony has backed plenty of famous acts that have passed through Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Other recent artists include “Weird Al” Yankovich, Tenacious D and The Airborne Toxic Event. They also have two nights booked for September behind Brandi Carlile.

Big Boi released two songs in 2020 in collaboration with Sleepy Brown, called “Can’t Sleep” and “We the Ones.” They have two other recent songs together including “Intentions” and “Doin’ It.” They have plans for a full album together called The Big Sleepover. Big Boi’s last solo album was 2017’s Boomiverse. He has also been preparing his own music festival called Kryptonite Festival, which was postponed until sometime in 2021.

