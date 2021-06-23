NOFX Announces 2021 Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Colorado Lineup Featuring Less Than Jake, Sick of It All and Potato Pirates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 23rd, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Californian punk band NOFX announced the 2021 lineup for the Denver, CO edition of their Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival. It’s set to take place on July 13, 2021 at Sculpture Park in downtown Denver featuring NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Get Dead and Potato Pirates, among others.

Tickets for the event will be available through the festival’s website starting Friday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. MDT. The event will also be held in Worcester, MA later this year, for which tickets will also be made available on Friday.

Punk in Drublic has been held at various locations over the years, including Sacramento, CA and Big Bear, CA. NOFX also hopes to bring Punk in Drublic to several European locations in 2022, including Wiesen, AT, Nuremberg, DE, Milan, IT, Tours, FR and Mannheim, DE.

The festival is named after NOFX’s 1994 record Punk in Drublic, which features some of their biggest hits like “Linoleum,” “Don’t Call Me White” and “Leave It Alone.” It remains their most popular release as they’ve continued releasing records since then. Their latest release, Single Album, dropped in February this year.

NOFX is still seeing repercussions of some careless statements they made while playing the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV in May 2018. They referenced the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy while on stage, with frontman Fat Mike joking, “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Alright,” to which guitarist Eric Melvin responded, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.” They were dropped from the 2018 edition of Punk in Drublic in spite of it being their own festival due to pushback from their sponsors that year. They’ve returned to a headlining spot on their own festivals by now, as well as to other events like Silverado, California’s Punk in the Park 2021 this November, but they’ve continued to be barred from playing Las Vegas due to residual anger over the comments – they were kicked out of the 2021 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival earlier this year.

Less Than Jake is a ska-punk band that formed in the early 1990s and put out many albums since then, including their 1998 ska-punk classic, Hello Rockville. They released their first new album in seven years, Silver Linings, in December 2020. They had hoped to play Quebec’s Red Bridge Fest 2021, but the event was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Sick of It All have been hoping to go on a co-headlining tour with Agnostic Front, but it will have to be rescheduled again due to quarantine restrictions lasting a little longer than the bands expected. Until then, they’ve been releasing live performance videos as part of a Quarantine Sessions series.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat