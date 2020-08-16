Agnostic Front and Sick of It All Reschedule Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Peter Mann August 16th, 2020 - 12:15 AM

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New York City-based hardcore punk bands Agnostic Front and Sick of It All have recently announced their rescheduled co-headlining tour for spring 2021. The co-headlining tour was initially announced for this past spring, but then pushed back to the end of this month. Agnostic Front spoke collectively as to the decision to postpone the tour to next year, saying:

“As we all know the current situation upon us all has forced the postponing of this tour a few times but we are excited to announce that we have secured the dates for 2021! We can’t wait to get out there and see our friends worldwide and do what we love!”

Agnostic Front’s origins go back to the early 1980’s, often mentioned as a big influence in the New York hardcore scene as well as trailblazers for the crossover thrash genre. Having recorded a total of twelve full-length studio albums, Agnostic Front’s seminal work includes their sophomore effort 1986’s Cause for Alarm featuring the controversial politically charged “Public Assistance.” Agnostic Front’s latest musical offering was their twelfth studio offering last year’s Get Loud!, via Nuclear Blast Records.

The Queens, New York City-based hardcore punk collective Sick of It All, are similarly billed to be as much of an influence on the early hardcore scene in New York as Agnostic Front. Formed in the late 1980’s, Sick of It All have released a total of twelve studio albums including their latest musical offering, 2018’s Wake The Sleeping Dragon! As of late, Sick of It All have explored the ever changing, socially distancing landscape in the music industry with their Zoom-shot music video “Bull’s Anthem” featuring Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music and Tim McIlrath of Rise Against.

The aforementioned Theprp article concluded with Agnostic Front updating concert goers of their upcoming spring 2021 tour dates, saying:

“Spread the word!!! See dates below! Note *The venue in Quebec City was moved, but tickets from Le D’Auteuil will be honored at Imperial Bell.

** The Atlanta show will be cancelled, unfortunately. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase*”

With Crown Of Thornz:

04/22 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

04/23 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub

04/24 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

04/25 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

04/27 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

With Dragged In:

04/28 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

04/29 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

04/30 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

With Crown Of Thornz:

05/01 Boston, MA – The Middle East

05/02 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

05/03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat