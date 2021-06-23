NOFX Announces 2021 Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Massachusetts Lineup Featuring The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise and Get Dead

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 23rd, 2021 - 9:15 PM

NOFX announced the lineup for their 2021 Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Massachusetts at the same time as the announcement for the Colorado edition of the event. It’s set for September 25, 2021 at The Paladium Outdoors in Worcester, featuring NOFX, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise and Get Dead, among others.

Tickets for both locations of the event can be purchased through the festival’s website. Passes for the Worcester location are set to go on-sale on Friday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Punk in Drublic has been held at various locations over the years, including Sacramento, CA and Big Bear, CA. NOFX also hopes to bring Punk in Drublic to several European locations in 2022, including Wiesen, AT, Nuremberg, DE, Milan, IT, Tours, FR and Mannheim, DE.

The name of the festival comes from NOFX’s 1994 record Punk in Drublic, which features some of their biggest hits, including “Linoleum,” “Don’t Call Me White” and “Leave It Alone.” The record remains their most popular project to date. They’ve continued putting out albums fairly consistently over the years. Their latest release, Single Album, came out in February this year.

NOFX had been kicked off of their own Punk in Drublic festival in 2018 due to some careless comments they made that year, but they’re back to a headlining spot again by now. While on stage at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV in May 2018, frontman Fat Mike had referenced the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy by joking, “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Alright,” to which guitarist Eric Melvin replied, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.” They’re still on for Punk in the Park 2021 in Silverado, CA on November 7 as well as these 2021 Punk in Drublic shows, but they have continued to be barred from playing Las Vegas due to residual anger over the incident, and were kicked out of the 2021 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival earlier this year.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is a ska-punk band best known for their major hit “The Impression That I Get,” off of their 1997 album Let’s Face It. They released their most recent album in May 2021, called When God Was Great, featuring singles such as “I Don’t Believe in Anything” and “The Final Parade.”

Pennywise is another band on the Punk in the Park lineup for their California, Arizona and Colorado events this year. Their latest album was 2018’s Never Gonna Die.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat