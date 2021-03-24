Punk in the Park Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring NOFX, Pennywise and The Vandals

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 9:07 AM

Punk in The Park has announced they will finally hold their inaugural festival on November 6 and 7, 2021. The festival also announced that Pennywise and The Vandals will be playing that Saturday, while NOFX and Me First and the Gimme Gimme will play that Sunday. The full lineup has yet to be announced, but more bands are expected to be announced soon.

“We wanted to reach out and update you on the situation with Punk in The Park,” a statement from the Festival reads, according to Brooklyn Vegan. “We all truly hoped to pull this off in April 2021. As of now county and state guidelines will not let us hold Punk in The Park the way we want and need to. The news keeps getting better and better everyday, but April just isn’t feasible with the current state guidelines.”

The festival had first been announced to take place on the weekend of April 25, 2020. However, the pandemic soon changed those plans as festival after festival was forced to postpone or cancel. The lineup featured Pennywise, The Vandals, Lagwagon, Bouncing Souls, TSOL, Guttermouth and more.

“We want to be able to provide all of our friends and family with the full festival experience and not be hampered by severe restrictions and limitations,” the statement continued.

Following the first postponement of the festival, Punk in The Park had tried to move to August 2020, then April 2021 and now November 2021. Due to the changing tour dates, not all the band’s from the initial lineup may be able to perform. Punk in The Park announced that they will reveal who else will be performing as they confirm.

Refunds for those who had held onto their tickets, and will no longer be able to attend the new dates, will be offered through April 22, 2021. Refund info is available at info@Ocbrewhahah.com.

NOFX has remained busy through the pandemic, releasing a new album earlier this month, Single Album. The album featured the singles “Linewleum” and “Fuck Euphemism.” They will also be playing at Punk Rock Bowling this upcoming September.