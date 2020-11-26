Sick Of It All Releasing Live Performances Videos As Part Of Their Quarantine Sessions Series

Home News Roy Lott November 26th, 2020 - 10:55 AM

Sick Of It All has added more performances to their quarantine series with the release of their latest performances of “Never Back Down” and “Deep State.” The two tracks serve as the fifth and sixth part of the video series, following the releases of “Alone”, “The Bland Within“, “Paper Tiger” and “Hardcore Horseshoe.”

In a press release, the band issued a statement as to why they had chosen “Deep State” as the final live video of the series. “Deep State we saved this for last because we love how it came out, the performance, the visuals, the sound! Also the lyrics to remind everyone that no matters who’s in charge they don’t care about you and want to keep us at each other’s throats!”

With its predecessor “Never Back Down,” the band stated “Here’s rally cry to get you through all the shit and the seemingly endless plague. It’s high energy, anthemic hardcore music, rooted in punk and Oi are a perfect fit to the take no shit everyman and everywoman lyrics. A reminder that no matter what they throw at you, keep on pushing, keep on fighting.”

“Hardcore Horseshoe,” the band’s fourth release, comes from their latest LP Wake The Sleeping Dragon! The quarantine performed video also marks the first time they have played the song “live” together. “The muscle bound riffs and tongue in cheek lyrics show the parities of growing older in the scene and male pattern baldness brought to you by Armand and definitely a band favorite on the album. Unfortunately we haven’t had the chance to play it live (yet) because as we were about to add it Covid hit. So here it is in all its quarantine glory.”

“Paper Tiger” comes from the band’s 2003 album Life on the Ropes. “We’re convinced it’ll remind you that it’s a caustic punk anthem about all the phonies who only flirt with this music just for fashion. We’re not letting this go – we’re calling em out.”

They have also rescheduled their tour dates that was initially set to kick off last spring. The tour will now kick of in April 2021 in Detroit alongside Agnostic Front.