SZA Trips Out in New Video for “Good Days”

R&B singer SZA shared the official music video for her latest song, “Good Days,” which came out on Christmas 2020 and has since gone platinum. Like with her previous single, “Hit Different,” SZA directed the music video using her first name Solana as her director alias.

The video begins with a shot of some shrooms, glimpses of a sunset and SZA lying on the floor as the keys intro from the acoustic medley of “Hit Different x Good Days” plays. Then the psychedelic trip begins with SZA dancing in a hole in the ground, surrounded by vibrant giant mushrooms and live plants. There are also some shots of the singer pole-dancing in a library with books stretching high above her on three sides.

“Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out/Get some air now, let your edge out,” SZA starts the song out. The instrumental is a wash of melancholic guitar picking, subtle synth pads and a low-key rhythm section. Jacob Collier, who cameos in the video, was one of the collaborating writers on the track and backing vocalist during the chorus, “All the while, I’ll await my armored fate with a smile/Still wanna try, still believe in (good days)/Good days, always (good days).”

The video closes with a sneak peak of another track while SZA pole-dances in an empty gas station. The music playing is more rhythmically-focused than “Good Days,” and sparse otherwise save for SZA’s captivating vocals. “Good Days” had similarly been teased at the end of the “Hit Different” music video.

“Good Days” and “Hit Different” are her first two solo singles since releasing her critically-acclaimed debut album CTRL in 2017. She has also shared a few collaborative singles since then, “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “Power is Power” with Travis Scott and The Weeknd and “The Other Side” with Justin Timberlake for Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna