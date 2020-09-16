Open’er Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Chemical Brothers and Thom Yorke

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 3:36 PM

The 2020 edition of the Polish Open’er festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the festival is looking on to 2021 and have announced a few names for the upcoming event. Next year’s festival includes a few returning names who were scheduled for this year’s festival, including beloved LA rapper Kendrick Lamar, alternative hip hop act A$AP Rocky, electronic pioneers The Chemical Brothers, alternative R&B visionary FKA twigs, and trap extraordinaire Playboi Carti,

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Michael Kiwanuka and Thom Yorke are also scheduled for the upcoming event, which is set to take place from June 30 to July 3 2021 in Gdyina, Poland. Several prominent names who were supposed to be included this year such as Angel Olsen, The Cure and Banks are not on the lineup as of press time.

Lamar was recently hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his song “LOYALTY” from his 2017 studio album DAMN. A producer by the name of Terrance Hayes alleged that the production on this song was lifted from his own track of the same name. The rapper has also been busy with his continued social activism however, and was spotted back in July at the Black Lives Matter protests in his native Compton.

The Chemical Brothers released No Geography last year, which was supported by the singles and music videos for “We’ve Got To Try,” “Got To Keep On” and “Mah.” Yorke had to cancel his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes events for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last solo studio album Anima came out in the summer of 2019.

