SZA and SAINt JHN Team Up for Futuristic R&B Song “Just For Me” From Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ellie Lin June 11th, 2021 - 12:01 PM

Singer SZA and SAINt JHN released a new song, “Just For Me” for the upcoming live-action Space Jam movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released July 16 on HBO Max, and the full movie soundtrack is set to be released July 9.

“Just For Me” is a track from hip-hop musician SAINt JHn that features SZA. SAINt JHn starts the track smoothly, singing along with a deep synth and a simple percussive beat. The song builds well, amping up the energy and emotion in SAINt JHn’s voice before the beat drops. The song uses echoes to emphasize lyrical motifs: “She’s just for me” is sung and reverberates back throughout the chorus. SZA takes over the second verse and sings with SAINT JHn on the second chorus, their voices blending to create an undeniably catchy song.

With “Just For Me,” SZA and SAINt JHn join a myriad of other musicians who have joined the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Lil Uzi Vert, Cordae, Duckworth, Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have already released songs for the upcoming movie.

SAINt JHn, born Carlos St. John Phillipps, also known as Ghetto Lenny, is an American singer-songwriter. He’s released three studio albums, including Collection One (2018), Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs (2019) and While the World Was Burning (2020). Phillipps has written for several artists including Hoodie Allen, Kiesza, Usher and dvsn. Phillipps won two Grammy Awards in 2021– Best Music Video for his collaboration on Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce and Best Remixed Recording for his song “Roses.”

In addition to “Just for Me,” SZA recently collaborated with Doja Cat on her newest song “Kiss Me More.” SZA also just released a music video for her song “Good Days.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna