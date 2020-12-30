Roskilde Festival Announcement of 2021 Headliner Kendrick Lamar Indicates He Has New Music Coming Soon

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 5:02 PM

The Roskilde Festival in Denmark has officially announced Kendrick Lamar has its headliner and revealed that the performer has new music on the way. Other prominent artists such as Mayhem, FKA Twigs, Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke have already been announced for the 2021 event, which will take place from June 27 to July 6.

Lamar previously performed during the 2013 and 2015 editions of the festival, with the latter following the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly. Lamar’s most recent studio album Damn., was also critically praised and became the first hip hop record to ever win a Pulitzer Prize.

“Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer,” a statement acquired by Spin states.

Lamar will be making appearances at a number of European festivals this year, including the Open’er Festival in Poland and the Stockholm edition of Lollapalooza. The artist was also scheduled for a few music events this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on live events internationally.

It’s been a relatively quiet year for the performer, who hasn’t debuted any new solo material since the release of Black Panther: The Album back in 2018. This project was a massive commercial success, topping the Billboard charts upon its release and earning the top spot of mxdwn’s top 50 albums of 2018. That record along with Good Kid, m.A.A.d City, made mxdwn’s top albums of the decade.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna