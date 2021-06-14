Tyler, The Creator Shares New “SIDE STREET” Teaser Video

Home News Ellie Lin June 14th, 2021 - 11:30 AM

Artist Tyler, the Creator posted a teaser video to YouTube called “SIDE STREET,” on June 14, 2021. At the end of the video, text on the screen appears, reading “Call Me if You Get Lost.” That same message that appeared on billboards in Los Angeles last week, with a phone number below it.



The video is short, only 42 seconds long, but in it Tyler, the Creator can be seen kissing a woman (Helena Howard) against the hood of an old-school pink car, holding the leash of a dog that sits off to the side. Plucky synthesizers can be heard along with birds chirping. Tyler departs and the woman collects her dog, lying to her boyfriend (“No one!” “Yeah, I’m so excited to go check out this new matcha store.”) As the video ends, Tyler, the Creator can be heard singing “Call me if you get lost.”



Many suspect these teasers will result in a new Tyler, The Creator album. His latest, 2019’s IGOR, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album and was a mxdwn High Fidelity. Mxdwn author Henry Green reviewed the album, writing “IGOR, Tyler, the Creator’s sixth full-length album, is his most refined, focused work to date. Written, produced and arranged by Tyler, the album presents itself as a culmination of all that he has learned throughout his career. The production utilizes many of the same tools we have seen in past projects. The rough, vintage aesthetic on all of the beats are familiar, but on IGOR, it feels more polished and intentional. Tyler explores new themes sonically while still making sure that his production is recognizably his own. Tyler reaches new ground vocally on IGOR as well. He sings more than he did on Flower Boy while still using the same pitched vocals and bare pianos that have become a part of his signature sound. Lyrically, IGOR is nothing like any of his other projects. The album is about a heart-wrenching breakup that has wholly consumed Tyler.”

Tyler, The Creator will have many opportunities to perform his suspected upcoming album– He’ll be headlining Primavera Sound Barcelona, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Roskilde Festival all in the next two years. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Brent Faiyaz on a song called “Gravity.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarez