J Cole Makes His Professional Basketball Debut with Patriot’s Basketball Club of the Basketball Africa League

Leanne Rubinstein May 16th, 2021 - 4:07 PM

Rapper J. Cole made his sports debut on Sunday with the Patriots Basketball Club and undeniably held his own against stars of the Basketball African League, according to ESPN. Cole finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 18 minutes playing against the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, one of these points coming from a free throw after a technical foul.

This game was not Cole’s first venture into basketball. During his time at Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina, he was a standout basketball player. The rapper also played briefly as a walk-on for St. John’s University. In 2012, Cole played for the Eastern Team during the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game.

Cole released his album “The Off-Season” on Friday, his cover art featuring Cole standing in front of a basketball hoop that’s on fire. Last week, he released the album’s first single “i n t e r l u d e” as a glimpse into the album, as well as its accompanying music video. This new album is the rapper’s first album since the release of KOD in 2018, his third album that went platinum.The record received both Apple Music’s and Spotify’s (US) most first-day streams, with 64.5 million streams and 36.6 million plays respectively. In 2020 he dropped the song “Snow On Tha Bluff.”