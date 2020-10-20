50 Cent Says He Endorses Donald Trump For President Even Though Trump “Doesn’t Like Black People”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 20th, 2020 - 6:01 PM

50 Cent encouraged people to vote for Donald Trump for president in a recent Instagram post. He was responding to a screenshot of CNBC show Power Lunch showing presidential candidate Joe Biden’s top tax rates by state.

The screenshot showed a 62% tax rate increase for people making over $400k a year in New York City, to which 50 Cent had to say, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind.” Replies to the post were mixed between showing support and pointing out that the tax hike was “only for rich people.”

He’s posted a few more times about the media’s responses to his endorsement. In one post showing Fox News’ coverage that highlighted a tweet saying “I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent,” he replied, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. 😟i don’t like it !”

On the last two Instagram posts, he included the hashtag #starzgettheapp to promote his Starz show, Power, which he executive produces and stars in. He’s also reportedly working on a CBS series called Twenty Four Seven with fellow rapper T.I.

50 Cent hasn’t released much music of his own lately, but although he’s focused on television, he has continued to be involved with music. He executive produced the late Pop Smoke’s last album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and contributed a feature on “The Woo.” There’s also been a handful of other features and singles the last few years, such as Ed Sheeran’s “Remember The Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)” and “Crazy (feat. PnB Rock).” There was also an easily recognizable sample of 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death)” on 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II, which came out earlier this month.

All this said, it’s important to note the possibility that 50 Cent’s endorsement for Trump’s re-election may not have been serious. Besides deciding whether the phrasing of the original post hints at him being facetious, there’s also the subsequent post where he claimed he was bankrupt, saying “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

There’s also a quote from a 2017 interview with Hot 97 where 50 Cent talked about being approached by the initial Trump campaign, “Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote. They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance… I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money. That’s not worth it.’”