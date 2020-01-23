Billie Eilish and Her Brother Finneas Take a Night Drive in New Self-Directed Video for “everything i wanted”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 23rd, 2020 - 6:36 PM

Famous for her quirky fashion and unique vocals, Billie Eilish, debuted her new self-directed music video for her song “everything i wanted,”. The song was announced to be the title song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, and will be performed by Eilish on Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards.

The video starts with words from Eilish stating her brother, Finneas O’Connel, is her best friend, and will always be there for each other, no matter the circumstance. The two are shown driving down a highway, passing by buildings, subtly filling the streets with lights.

Eilish starts singing as her mellowed vocals fill the song, her expressionless face describes the tension between the two siblings. They drive their car onto the beach, and unhesitatingly into the water.

“And you say, ‘as long as I’m here’, no one can hurt you,” Eilish sings. “Done wanna lie here, but you can learn to.”

The car begins to sink, as the two seem unfazed as the car goes deeper and deeper into the water. Eilish gently reaches to touch the window as her brother stretches his hand out to her, she holds his hand and she smiles.

“I tried to scream, but my head was underwater,” she sings. “They called me weak, like I’m not somebody’s daughter.”

The ocean grows darker and the car blends in with the depth created by the water. The camera zooms out and the screen goes black.

“everything i wanted” was first released on Nov. 13 as an ode to sibling love. The song was co-written by O’Connel to describe the tight bond the two share.

Eilish is set to kick off her WHERE DO WE GO? North American Tour on Mar. 9 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL. The tour will end with her performance on Apr. 11 at The Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

WHERE DO WE GO? North American Tour:

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

03/29 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

04/01 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC