Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish mad a clean sweep Sunday night, winning Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys, the first artist to do so since Chris Cross in 1981.

After winning Best New Artist over Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank And The Bangas and Yola, the 18-year-old Eilish beat out “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver, “7 rings” by Ariana Grande, “Hard Place” by H.E.R., “Talk” by Khalid, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, for Record of Year with “bad guy.”

“bad guy” also beat out “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga, “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker, “Hard Place” by H.E.R., “Lover” by Taylor Swift, “Norman F**king Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, for song of the year. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? bested heavy hitters like Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend.

During her Best New Artist acceptance speech, Eilish said her fans deserve all the praise and joked that the other nominees’ fan groups will “talk shit” about her for years to come.

Her three wins add to an already historic year for the young Angeleno, in addition to her big night at the Grammys, Eilish is also the first artist born after 2000 to have a number one album on the Billboard charts, and the youngest artist to write a new theme song for the James Bond franchise; for the upcoming film No Time To Die.