Garbage Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates Opening on Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour

Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 4:57 PM

Rescheduled US tour dates have been announced for Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary tour, which will feature Garbage and Liz Phair as support acts. The US tour is now set to run from August 12, 2021 to October 6, 2021.

It was originally planned for June-July 2020 before being postponed and expanded to June-September 2021. It will technically be the 26th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill by the time it takes place. The album was released on June 9, 1995 and quickly became highly popular. Some of the most well-known songs off of it include “You Oughtta Know,” “Hand In My Pocket,” “Head Over Feet” and “Ironic.”

2020 was also the 25th anniversary of Garbage’s self-titled debut, which features hits like “Queer,” “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl” and “Milk.” It was critically-acclaimed upon release and still regarded as a classic. The band shared a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Remastered version of it in its honor. The Jagged Little Pill tour won’t quite be a Garbage anniversary tour as well though, because Garbage is preparing to release their seventh studio album No Gods No Masters on June 11, featuring singles including “The Men Who Rule the World,” “No Gods No Masters” and “Wolves.” It will be their first new album since 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

Liz Phair also has an album due out in early June, Soberish, on June 7 via Chrysalis. It will similarly be her seventh full-length album under her own name. Like with Garbage, there are also three singles off of the record, including “Spanish Doors,” “In There” and “Hey You.”

The tour will launch on August 12 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX, before stopping at venues including Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA and two final shows at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

Morrissette will also be continuing the tour in Europe later in October with Liz Phair, Julia Stone and Up Dharma Down on select dates, which can be found here, along with tickets for all dates. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with presale available for 24 hours before that on June 3.

Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

8/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/14 – Rogers, AR @Walmart AMP

8/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/4 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

9/5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center**

9/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena**

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Amphitheatre

9/27 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

9/29 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

9/30 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

10/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena**

10/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl**



** New Date

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi