Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Jagged Little Pill Tour Dates with Liz Phair and Garbage

Drew Feinerman June 18th, 2020 - 2:05 PM

Canadian-American singer/songwriter and actress Alanis Morissette has officially rescheduled her Jagged Little Pill tour, according to Consequence of Sound. The tour was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour is now set to run between June and September throughout 2021, with fellow 90s alt-rock icons Garbage and Liz Phair serving as support for the entirety of the tour. Those who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 tour will be able to use them for the 2021 tour, or be fully refunded for the tickets. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition to the rescheduling announcement, Morissette also revealed details for a deluxe reissue of her Jagged Little Pill album; the album will be released on June 26, and will feature a new acoustic live album capturing Morissette’s performance at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020, including a preview of her performance of “Ironic”.

Furthermore, all five videos from Jagged Little Pill have been remastered in 4K, and will be released between June 26th and July 2nd on Morissette’s YouTube channel. The first video released will be “Ironic” on June 26, followed by “You Oughta Know” on June 29th, “Hand In My Pocket” on June 30th, “You Learn” on July 1st, and “Head Over Feet” on July 2nd.

Lastly, Morissette is also hosting up a free digital screening of the long out-of-print Jagged Little Pill Live film from 1997. The movie will stream on YouTube on Sunday, June 28 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Check out the Jagged Little Pill 2021 tour dates below:

Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill 2021 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

07/10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Festival

07/31 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/01 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

08/03 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/08 – Salt Lake City, AZ – USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

08/17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

08/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08/28 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

08/29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/01 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

09/04 – Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

09/05 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts

09/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

09/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09/11 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino

09/12 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

09/17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/18 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre