Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Jagged Little Pill Tour Dates with Liz Phair and Garbage

Canadian-American singer/songwriter and actress Alanis Morissette has officially rescheduled her Jagged Little Pill tour, according to Consequence of Sound. The tour was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour is now set to run between June and September throughout 2021, with fellow 90s alt-rock icons Garbage and Liz Phair serving as support for the entirety of the tour. Those who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 tour will be able to use them for the 2021 tour, or be fully refunded for the tickets. Tickets can be purchased here.
In addition to the rescheduling announcement, Morissette also revealed details for a deluxe reissue of her Jagged Little Pill album; the album will be released on June 26, and will feature a new acoustic live album capturing Morissette’s performance at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020, including a preview of her performance of “Ironic”.
Furthermore, all five videos from Jagged Little Pill have been remastered in 4K, and will be released between June 26th and July 2nd on Morissette’s YouTube channel. The first video released will be “Ironic” on June 26, followed by “You Oughta Know” on June 29th, “Hand In My Pocket” on June 30th, “You Learn” on July 1st, and “Head Over Feet” on July 2nd.
Lastly, Morissette is also hosting up a free digital screening of the long out-of-print Jagged Little Pill Live film from 1997. The movie will stream on YouTube on Sunday, June 28 at 12:30 p.m. EST.
Check out the Jagged Little Pill 2021 tour dates below:
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
07/10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
07/11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Festival
07/31 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/01 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
08/03 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/08 – Salt Lake City, AZ – USANA Amphitheatre
08/12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08/14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
08/17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
08/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08/28 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
08/29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/31 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
09/01 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/04 – Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center
09/05 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts
09/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
09/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/11 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino
09/12 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
09/17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/18 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre