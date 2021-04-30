Liz Phair Shares Pensive New Video for “Spanish Doors”

Home News Kaido Strange April 30th, 2021 - 11:42 AM

Liz Phair has released a new music video to her previously released single “Spanish Doors” which is on her latest album Soberish which she had announced she had began working on the album in 2019 on her Instagram account. Phair is set to tour beginning on June 11 in Los Angeles and ending in Europe of this year, last year it was postponed due to the pandemic. Previously, Phair released a homage to Laurie Anderson with “Hey Lou”.

The video begins with Phair on a beach setting that looks west coast which might not be surprising as she resides in Manhattan Beach, CA. The video is gentle, there’s a lot of beautiful scenery of green fields. The song itself is a mixture of pop and folk. The lyrics have a lot of elements of country and folk but the upbeat tempo is reminiscing of pop rock. It’s an interesting breakup song where there’s a backstory to it, but mysterious enough to keep wondering what happened. The story and emotion of the song is all there.

The Los Angeles show will feature Garbage and Alanis Morrissette. Morrissette is celebrating 25 years of the release of Jagged Little Pill.