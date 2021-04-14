Liz Phair Reveals June 2021 Release Date for New Album Soberish, Shares New Song “Spanish Doors” and Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates Including June Hollywood Bowl Show

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Liz Phair has announced her upcoming album, Soberish, will be released on June 4, and along with the announcement she shared the album’s first track, “Spanish Doors.” Phair will additionally be embarking on a tour this summer, with the first date occurring on June 11 at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman,” Phair said in a press release. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

“Spanish Doors” acts as the album’s opening track, with Phair introducing her humming lyrics as twirling guitar riffs join her. The track blends haunting 200s-era pop vocals and indie tunes, Phair’s voice swirling as she asks, “What about the kids? What about the house? What about our friends? I don’t want to think about it.”

“Soberish can be about partying,” Phair said in a press release. “It can be about self-delusion. It can be about chasing that first flush of love, or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. It’s best described as a simple pivot of perspective. When you meet your ‘ish’ self again after a period of sobriety, there’s a deep recognition and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more to life, more to reality and to your own soul than you are consciously aware of. But if you reach for too much of a good thing, or starve yourself with too little, you’ll lose that critical balance.”

Phair recently released a music video for the single “Hey Lou,” which will be the third track on the album. The track acts as an ode to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson, with a music video depicting puppets of the pair navigating through the Warhol era. The singer recently signed with Crysalis Records, the label that will be releasing Soberish.

Soberish tracklist:

1. Spanish Doors

2. The Game

3. Hey Lou

4. In There

5. Good Side

6. Sheridan Side

7. Ba Ba Ba

8. Soberish

9. Soul Sucker

10. Lonely Street

11. Dosage

12. Bad Kitty

13. Rain Scene

Liz Phair 2021 tour dates:

6/11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

7/3/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Center

7/5/21 – London, ON – Budweiser Garden

7/7/21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/10/21 – Toronto, ON – Bud Stage

7/11/21 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest

7/31/21 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/3/21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/5/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/6/21 – Las Vegas, NV – USANA Amphitheater

8/12/21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/13/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Esquis Pavilion

8/14/21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

8/17/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/18/– West Palm Beach, FL – ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

8/20/21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

8/21/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/22/21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/25/21 – Virginia Beach, CA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26/21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

8/29/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

8/31/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/1/21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/21 – Gilford, NJ – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/4/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/5/21 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts

9/8/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/10/21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/11/12 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino

9/12/21 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/17/21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/18/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

10/18/21 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

10/20/21 – London, England – The O2 Arena

10/22/21 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

10/25/21 – Dubin, Ireland – 3Arena

10/28/21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

10/29/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10/31/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11/3/21 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

11/6/21 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI

11/8/21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

11/10/21 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

11/11/21 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

11/13/21 – Paris, France – Acoor Arena