Liz Phair Gets Puppet-ized In Video for New Ode to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson “Hey Lou”

Liz Phair shows love for Laurie Anderson and Lou Reed on her latest single release ‘Hey Lou,” her first song in two years. This latest single was produced by Phair’s longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who served as a producer on her breakout records Exile in Guyville, Whip-Smart and whitechocolatespaceegg. Phair will be hosting a live stream on March 3 as well, with tickets available here.

“Hey Lou” is accompanied by a music video directed by Toben Seymour, who created the visual’s puppets alongside Seymour Puppets. Seymour and Christine Papalexis handle the puppetry for this music video, which explores puppet versions of Reed and Anderson as they navigate through the Warhol era. This vibe matches the baroque pop nostalgia present in Phair’s single, which sees jangly guitar chords and piano keys work complement Phair’s upbeat vocals, which are filled with 1960s New York references.

“Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors?” Phair asked in a press release “‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”

Phair is currently set to hit the road this summer alongside fellow alternative rock icon Alanis Morrissette and Garbage as part of Jagged Little Pill‘s 25th anniversary. Last fall saw Phair sign with Chrysalis Records, who will be releasing the performer’s upcoming 2021 studio album, which Wood is set to produce. She also appeared on Peter Yorn‘s covers album, Pete Yorn Sings The Classics, which came out via Bandcamp last month.