Garbage Announces New Album No Gods No Masters for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Men Who Rule the World”

Home News Ariel King March 30th, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Garbage has announced they will release their highly anticipated album, No Gods No Masters, on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. Along with the album announcement, they have shared the album’s lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World.”

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” frontwoman Shirley Manson said in a press statement. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Accompanied by a music video created by Javi.MiAmor, “The Men Who Rule the World” feature Manson’s rough vocals over edgy synths that spit and spatter. “They call it self-preservation/But we call it a crime,” she speaks of politics and the men in power. “The violator/hate the violator/The violator/Destroy the violator,” she says, her voice slinking as she speaks of saving the animals. The music video features collage artwork of devils, the founding fathers, New York City, aliens and more, speaking on corruption in politics and the patriarchy.

The album had been produced by long-time collaborator Billy Bush, the band starting the album back in 2018. The band had announced the album’s completion last September, taking to Twitter to say the album was “done, dusted and delivered.” Prior to that, Manson had revealed the album was being mixed last August.

Manson sat down with mxdwn in 2018, discussing Garbage’s fanbase. “We’ll take anybody, we’re not fussy,” she said. “We don’t discriminate between any age. I think it’s always flattering when you can speak to a new generation. That is always a thrill and it’s not something we take for granted. But at the same time, there’s something really beautiful to age yourself and age with an audience – there’s something extraordinary about that because you’ve all lived literally through the same lifetime. You’ve seen the same things and been affected by the same stories, so on and so forth.”

Garbage’s last album had been Strange Little Birds, which had been released in 2016. No Gods No Masters sees the first Garbage material in five years. Founded in 1993, Garbage includes members Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker adn Butch Vig. A deluxe edition of No Gods No Masters will be available on CD and digital, featuring covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen, in addition to several originals. The album will be available in record stores on June 12 as part of Record Store Day.

No Gods No Masters tracklist

1. “The Men Who Rule The World”

2. “The Creeps”

3. “Uncomfortably Me”

4. “Wolves”

5. “Waiting for God”

6. “Godhead”

7. “Anonymous XXX”

8. “A Woman Destroyed”

9. “Flipping the Bird”

10. “No Gods No Masters”

11. “This City Will Kill You”

Deluxe Edition

12. “No Horses”

13. “Starman”

14. “Girls Talk” (feat. Brody Dalle)

15. “Because the Night” (feat. Screaming Females)

16. “On Fire”

17. “The Chemicals” (feat. Brian Aubert)

18. “Destroying Angels” (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka)

19. “Time Will Destroy Everything”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

