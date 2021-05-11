Liz Phair Shows a Synth-Pop Influence on New Song “In There”

Home News Krista Marple May 11th, 2021 - 10:15 PM

New Haven-based singer-songwriter Liz Phair has released her new synth track “In There,” which will be featured on her highly-anticipated album Soberish. The forthcoming release is due out June 4 under Chrysalis Records.

“In There” holds a slower-toned aura while incorporating a synth-pop feel to it. The track starts off by quickly jumping into the emotion that Phair focuses on throughout the entire song. “My confidence is shook/ I don’t know where to look/ Can’t believe you’re not mine this time/ I can think of a thousand things that are wrong/ And I can think of a thousand reasons why you and I don’t get along/ Somehow you got in there,” sings Phair.

Phair’s new track follows the release of the album’s first single “Spanish Doors” and “Hey Lou.” These songs were the first collective releases from Phair in 11 years. Her album Funstyle, which dropped in 2010, was the last full-length original album that she had released up until her new singles.

Soberish was produced by Brad Wood, who has been known to work with Phair on previous albums such as Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart and whitechocolatespaceegg. The upcoming album is described as a “melodic output over the years and synthesizing them into a beautiful, perfect whole,” according to a press release.

Phair is currently planning on touring in the United States as well as Europe starting in June to support the new album. The tour was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Phair is scheduled to tour alongside Alanis Morrissette and Garbage for the rescheduled dates. One of the more notable shows for the tour is taking place at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on August 12. Ticket prices start at $96 and range all the way up to $2,000 per ticket. Morrissette is expected to headline with the support of Phair and Garbage.