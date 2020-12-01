Texas Reunites with RZA and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan for New Video for “Hi” Starring Kadeem Ramsay

Home News Krista Marple December 1st, 2020 - 8:30 PM

Iconic Scottish band Texas has teamed up with their old friends Wu-Tang Clan to release their new single “Hi” with a video to accompany it. RZA and Ghostface Killah, members of Wu-Tang Clan, contributed vocals to the track. “Hi,” set to be on their forthcoming album due next year, is the first new release from Texas as well as Wu-Tang Clan in three years. The video that partners with the song, directed by Fenn O’Meall, features up-and-coming British actor Kadeem Ramsay.

“Hi” isn’t the first time Texas has worked with Wu-Tang Clan. The unlikely collaborative artists got together to remix Texas’ “Say What You Want” and performed the song at the 1998 BRIT Awards. According to a press release, “Hi” was born after Texas sent over a version of the song to Wu-Tang Clan to add to after they met up in Scotland and discussed the collaboration.

The beginning of the music video shows Ramsay watching a clip of the 1998 performance on a television screen. From there, he shows his support of Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri by putting on a chain with her name on it and a t-shirt with her face on it. As the video progresses, you see a high Ramsay driving and dancing in the woods or a bedroom. The end unveils that he had Spiteri trapped in his car trunk the whole time. Surprisingly, Spiteri isn’t upset and even continues to get high with Ramsay.

While a collaboration between Texas and Wu-Tang Clan seems like an odd fit, they did not fail to make an excellent track. The diversity between the artists is what makes the song a hit. It’s a perfect crossover between rap and Scottish pop rock.

Wu-Tang Clan, along with many other big name artists, are featured on the lineup of the recently announced 2021 III Points Festival. Because of the coronavirus, the 2020 III Points Festival was postponed until 2021. The festival is scheduled to happen on April 30-May 1 and will take place in Miami, FL.