Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike and Big Rube Highlight Social and Environmental Causes in Uplifting Video for “We The Ones”

Hip-hop duo Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have released an uplifting and activist video for their song “We the Ones,” which features Killer Mike of Run the Jewels and Big Rube. The video highlights social and environmental causes throughout, depicting much of the events that took place throughout 2020.

“We the Ones” begins with Big Rube, an American spoken word artist, setting the tone for the socially-conscious track with a powerful spoken verse. The light, rhythmic ballad features lush drum kits as we hear the words “We the ones who fight” sung in between verses from each of the featured rappers . The song’s message is made even more powerful as images of Kobe Bryant, frontline medical workers, social protests, wildfires, religion and voting are all depicted.

Big Boi performs perhaps one of the most striking verses of his career, addressing everything from police brutality to veterans. “The people up in arms ‘cause they killin’ us on purpose/ And now they pray for calm ‘cause America is nervous/ Ya heard me? Thank you for your service/ From a family of military vets/ My granddaddy and daddy, them were military, yes/ God, God bless the dead/ Protect the livin’ and give us the spirit they keep on killin,” he exclaims. While the video depicts many of the hardships of the past year, it undoubtedly has a positive, uplifting message as 2020 draws to a close.

Back in October, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown originally released “We the Ones,” which was also remixed by Organized Noize. Shortly after the track was released, Big Boi hosted a socially-distanced concert at Atlanta’s famed Centennial Olympic Park on October 25. Killer Mike is coming off the release of his fourth full-length studio album with his rap duo Run the Jewels, aptly titled RTJ4. The album received widespread praise form fans and critics and is considered by many to be one of the best rap albums of the year.

