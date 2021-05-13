Red Rocks Amphitheater To Offer COVID Vaccines At Concerts

Home News Roy Lott May 13th, 2021 - 10:24 PM

Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater is set to offer COVID Vaccine shots to concertgoers. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the venue is working with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to give out single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines to attendees over the age of 18 who want them. 100 doses of the vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and those who get the shot will receive a voucher for concessions and a Red Rocks 80th Anniversary t-shirt.

A spokesperson for Red Rocks, Brian Kitts issued a statement about the announcement. “The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks. We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

The offer starts at Diplo’s May 13 show. The venue will also section off the venue into “contained, individual general admission sections.” The amphitheater reopened on April 23, limiting the capacity to 2,500 seats out of 9,525. Other upcoming shows included Lucero on May 16, Tennis and Molly Burch on June 3, Shakey Graves on June 23, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit on August 1, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney on August 10 and many more.