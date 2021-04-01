Red Rocks Amphitheatre Reopening With Limited Capacity In April 2021

Home News Roy Lott April 1st, 2021 - 5:34 PM

Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre is opening its doors back up for live shows later this month. According to Loudwire, the music venue will be opening on April 23, which is around its 80th anniversary. They will also be lowering the capacity to 2,500 guests at the 9,525 capacity amphitheatre.

A spokesperson for the venue, Brian Kitts, spoke to Billboard about the exciting news.”The staff and crew at Red Rocks Amphitheatre could not be more excited to be welcoming fans and our musical guests to the venue in late April. Red Rocks will be opening at an early-season capacity of 2,500 fans.” He also mentioned that the capacity will eventually rise as they get closer to summer.

The first two shows are set to take place on April 23-24 with a two-night stint from the electronic jam band Lotus. It will be then followed by another two-night stay from Trevor Hall on April 29-30. Other artists soon scheduled to play Red Rocks include Brantley Gilbert, Hippie Sabotage, ZHU, Zeds Dead and The Avett Brothers. Check out the full list at the venue’s website.

Colorado is one of the states that is set to reopen venues very soon. New York will also be opening up their music venues with 33 percent capacity starting Friday, April 2. Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center had tested an app to verify if participants are either negative or have had the vaccine.