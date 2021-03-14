Brandi Carlile Covers John Prine’s Final Song “I Remember Everything” at 2021 Grammy Awards

Home News Anna Scott March 14th, 2021 - 7:25 PM

Brandi Carlile saluted the late John Prine with a cover of the posthumous “I Remember Everything.” The song, released last summer, was the final posthumous release from Prine. Prine won two Grammys for this song during the 2021 event, for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance.

In a heartfelt dedication to the late musician, Carlile covered the song and said, “We all thank you, John, for everything.” Prine died tragically due to COVID-19 complications. Following his passing, many musicians shared about their sadness at the news and the legend’s influence.

Watch Carlile’s dedication to Prine here:

Confira a performance completa de Brandi Carlile numa homenagem a John Prine, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/G6WtCqlytg — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

Carlile has previously performed “I Remember Everything” while honoring Prine at the “Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends”, on October 16, 2020. She also made an appearance at “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine”, celebrating his legacy in many instances.

At this year’s Grammys, Carlile picked up Best Country Song with “Crowded Table” from the supergroup The Highwomen, for which they beat out “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert, “The Bones” by Maren Morris, “More Hearts Than Mine” from Ingrid Andress and “Some People Do” from Old Dominion. The singer was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media with “Carried Me With You” from “Onward.”

Carlile recently announced her full-band livestream performance due to take place from the Ryman Auditorium on March 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET via Veeps. Additionally, she is reportedly working with Tanya Tucker on Tucker’s upcoming studio album.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz