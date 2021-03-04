FINNEAS and Ashe Dance in the Desert and Profess Their Love in New Video for “Till Forever Falls Apart”

Home News Adam Benavides March 4th, 2021 - 8:22 PM

Six-time Grammy Award winner FINNEAS has teamed up with famed musician Ashe for a brand new rollicking single called “Till Forever Falls Apart. The track is being released on the indie-favorite Mom + Pop Music record label and was co-written by Ashe, FINNEAS and Big Taste, who has previously worked with some of the biggest names in music today including Justin Bieber and Adam Lambert.

The new track opens with acoustic guitar and piano bars as Ashe sings gently in her near-whisper vocal. The tempo changes quickly as quick symbol crashes take the song into its next gear before settling down again as FINNEAS enters. The two multi-talented musicians trade verses from there exclaiming, “If the tide takes California/ I’m so glad I got to hold ya / And if the sky falls from heaven above / I know I had the best time falling into love.” The song quickly builds to a powerful presence and shows the songwriting prowess both musicians have. The video meanwhile, directed by Sam Bennett, stars the two musicians sharing the frame in a desert, mountainous landscape as they beautifully tackle choreographed dances. It all makes for a pretty good time.

Discussing the track, Ashe says it’s about acceptance more than anything. “‘Till Forever Falls Apart’ is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people. This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well,” explains the singer. “The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ is about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love. FINNEAS is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”

FINNEAS is the brother and producer of superstar singer Billie Eilish, and received six Grammy’s at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his work on her latest album, including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Award. He’s also up for three Grammy Awards this year for his work on Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” track and “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.