BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 Rescheduled to 2021 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks Confirmed as Headliners

BottleRock Napa Valley has been officially postponed to Memorial Day weekend of 2021, the weekend of May 28. While the full lineup has yet to be confirmed, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks have all been confirmed as headliners for the festival. Patrons who have already purchased tickets to the festival will be able to use their tickets for the 2021 edition.

“Although Napa County has one of the lowest COVID-19 case counts in the Bay Area, we are not ready for a large public gathering such as BottleRock Napa Valley in 2020,” noted County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “Events like BottleRock fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4 plan for re-opening, which we will not achieve prior to October. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. Our first priority is the health of the community.”

“While we had hoped to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality this year, we know this is the best decision for everyone involved,“ said Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy that our headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks are confirmed for the 2021 festival. We are also confident that not only will we be able to present much of the same lineup, but we’ll be announcing some additional surprise acts for this coming May.”

BottleRock is expected to make an announcement regarding the full lineup in the future.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister