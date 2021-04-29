Iceland Airwaves Announces November 2021 Festival Featuring Bartees Strange, Metronomy and Black Pumas

Home News Roy Lott April 29th, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Iceland’s annual Airwaves Festival has announced its much-anticipated return this fall. The four-day music festival is set to take place November 3-6 2021 in Downtown Reykjavík. Along with the exciting announcement, the festival has also added 30 more artists to its lineup including newcomer Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange, Aron Can, Axel Flóvent, Countess Malaise and KeiyaA. Previously announced acts from the canceled 2020 lineup are set to return including Metronomy, Black Pumas, BSÍ, Bríet, Cell7, CHLOBOCO, Logi Pedro and Lynks to name a few. Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased via the festival’s website as well as travel packages from festival-goers wanting to go outside of Iceland.

Festival performer Metronomy are currently in the midst of last toured in winter of last year, shortly before the pandemic. It began in Boston, Massachusetts and wrapped in Dallas Texas February 25. The group’s last studio album was their 2019 album Metronomy Forever and was noted for its refined sound which played well to their eccentricities.

Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas recently was announced to play the Hinterland Music Festival this August, alongside The Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges, Elle King, Khruangbin and Orville Peck.They are also set to play the Railbird Music Festival in Louisville, Kentucky that same month along with My Morning Jacket, Dave Matthews Band, Margo Price and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.