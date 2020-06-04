Summerfest 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

The Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was originally postponed until September before this recent announcement. The event was supposed to feature various one-off concerts, hosting numerous diverse acts including Justin Bieber, Halsey, Chvrches, Omar Apollo, Marilyn Manson and Ozzy Osbourne.

“After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community – including artists, fans, vendors, participants and staff Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will not take place in September 2020, as previously announced,”President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Don Smiley explained.

Summerfest is a unique festival, while many other events host shows in one set venue with various stages, Summerfest shows are typically held in various venues, which have different ticket options. While the event hosts GA passes, these are not accepted for shows taking place at its largest venue, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which holds the biggest acts.

Attendees who purchase tickets for that venue however, are allowed to attend GA shows held at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, the Millier Lite Oasis and the BMO Harris Pavillion, the day their show takes place. This event was originally scheduled for June 24 and was set to conclude on July 5, and anticipated over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances and 12 stages.

Summerfest has been held annually since 1968, and this is reportedly the first time it has been cancelled since its inception. The festival will be accepting refund inquiries here, and is expected to release dates and lineups for next year’s fest in “the coming weeks.”