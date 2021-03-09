Watch Members of Wilco Play Together for First Time in Almost a Year, Play New Song and Cover Gene Clark’s “Tried So Hard”

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 1:22 PM

Members of Wilco reunited for the first time in nearly a year on frontman Jeff Tweedy’s Tweedy Show, which saw the band’s drummer Glenn Kotche and bassist John Stirratt join the Tweedy family. The group performed a cover of Gene Clark’s “Tried So Hard” from the 1967 studio album Gene Clark with the Gosdin Brothers a cover of “Reincarnation” by Roger Miller from The Return of Roger Miller and a new song during the 11-track setlist.

Wilco’s last live performance took place in Winnipeg last March at the Centennial Concert Hall. At around 15:35 in the Instagram video, Susan Tweedy is shown asking Jeff how long it has been since they played a show, with the performer remarking it had been “a little less than a year.”

The Jeff Tweedy Show has been running for nearly a year, with the caption calling this performance Episode 156. Tweedy invited his family on the program last summer, where the Tweedys performed covers of My Bloody Valentine, Link Wray, Arthur Russell and Neil Young.

While it’s been a quiet year for Wilco, its members such as Tweedy and Nels Cline have been keeping busy with their own projects. Cline released a jazz album last November called Share The Wealth which featured the single “Beam/Spiral.” Tweedy also released his own solo album called Love is The King.

“Tweedy has already made his stripped-down acoustic session on Together at Last, so it’s unlikely he would ever want to repeat it. Still, Love Is The King is a good record that could become great if some of the harsher tones were shaved down or given lyrics to support them better,” mxdwn reviewer Blake Michelle explained.

Setlist

1. I Must Be High by Wilco

2. Tried So Hard by Gene Clark with the bassist singing

3. Country Disappeared by Wilco

4. Everyone Hides by Wilco

5. Jesus, Etc. by Wilco

6. You and I by Wilco

7. Candyfloss by Wilco

8. I Got You (At The End of the Century) by Wilco

9. Be Not So Fearful by Wilco

10. New Song

11. Reincarnation by Roger Miller

