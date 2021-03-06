Chance The Rapper Releases Self-Directed Video for New Song “The Heart + The Tongue”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 6th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Grammy Award-winning talent Chance The Rapper has shared the music video for his newest track, “The Heart & Tongue”. The song comes in shortly after his release of several comedic skits and performances which he performed in his new music/film studio, The House of Kicks in Chicago.

The video was Chance The Rapper’s first solo directing debut on a music video and was also filmed in the studio, which the artist has been recreating his music and his career. “I’m proud to be releasing new music again and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera,” said Chance the Rapper in a recent press release.

Much like Chance’s other songs, the newest track has much word play, and conscious lyrics. The song’s lyrics suggest a battle that happens within one’s self between their heart and mouth; like feeling something, but not being able to express what is felt.

The video begins with Chance laying on bench in a room. The video uses a ken burns feature to zoom into Chance’s mouth to get a grasp of the lyrics throughout the video. Check out the video below.

The release of Chance’s new video and song shows how busy he’s been during the quarintine. Aside from his own work, he was recently featured on Vic Mensa’s song “Shelter” along with Wyclef Jean. He also starred in the music video for the song which was an ongoing fundraiser for Julius Jones, a man who is currently on death row for a murder in Oklahoma while evidence suggests he didn’t commit the crime.

In December 2020, Chance also hosted a virtual holiday concert film, directed and written by himself titled Chi-Town Christmas on Youtube. The film celebrated the holiday and highlighted the recovery from COVID-19 of fellow Chicago-native and musician, Jeremih.

Leading up to the release of the film, Chance was also featured on a song with Justin Bieber titled “Holy.” The song was number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, later rose to number one and was named one of Billboard’s top songs in 2020, according to the press release.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna