Killer Be Killed Explore Abandoned Basements In New Music Video For “Animus”

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed has released a new music video for their track “Animus.” The song comes from their sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, which was released in November, 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records and produced by Josh Wilbur.

In November of 2020, the group put out a music video for their track from Reluctant Hero, “Inner Calm For Outer Storms.” The epic video captured the attention of fans as well as the urgency of the song’s lyrics. The band followed up later that month with another music video from the album, for “From A Crowded Wound.”

An eerie, black and white music video sets the tone for the quick track. Shifting seamlessly from speedy percussion and harsh vocals to a more melodic and smooth approach, the song features heavy lyrics like “Pain can only end with death.”

In a September 2020 interview with mxdwn, the band’s singer/bass player Troy Sanders of Mastadon and Gone Is Gone revealed future endeavors for the group.

“I don’t have any specifics. Again, we love each other’s friendship and creative outlet. But amongst the four guys in that band, the family tree of active bands is 17 or 18. So for us to get together and do things is very tough, but we’re always in contact with each other and always wanting to continue and move forward and release a new album.”

Sanders added that they plan to “Hopefully play some shows, because we put a record out six years ago and were only able to tour Australia and that was some of the best live shows we ever experienced.”

Band member Greg Puciato also announced a livestream at the end of November, titled Fuck Content. The livestream followed the release of Puciato’s debut solo record, Child Soldier: Creator of God. The artist released a music video for his track from the LP, “Absence as a Presence.” The track was released exclusively during the Fuck Content livestream.

The group’s drummer Ben Koller recently collaborated with Stephen Brodsky and members of GWAR to create a metal cover of Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas,” for Two Minutes To Late Night in December of 2020.

